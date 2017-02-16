Come out with report cards of works done: Gopal Rai to Delhi BJP MPs

Gopal Rai. (File Photo) Gopal Rai. (File Photo)

All seven Delhi BJP MPs should come out with report cards of their achievements, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said today. The AAP minister made the demand a day after BJP burnt effigy of the Kejriwal government alleging “total failure”. “They (all seven BJP MPs) were also given a huge mandate by the people of Delhi two-and-a-half years back. Delhi government has presented its report card on its achievements in the last years.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Instead of burning effigy and staging protest, BJP MPs, including Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, should come out with report cards on works done by them in their respective constituencies and people will decide accordingly,” he said at a press conference here.

The Delhi Labour Minister claimed that the AAP dispensation was working for the welfare of public while accused BJP of creating “hurdles” in the functioning of Delhi government.

With the MCD polls a couple of months away, Delhi BJP workers had yesterday staged protests across the city and burnt effigies of the government.

He said, “We as MLAs have state government while they (MPs) have central government. We gave our report card on our two year achievements. MPs should make their working report card public.”

There are seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and BJP had won all of them in 2014. Tiwari is an MP from North-East Delhi.

Rai, who is the MLA from East Delhi’s Babarpur, also presented the list of works worth Rs 100 crore being done through MLA LAD fund and different departments in his constituency.

“MCD councillors should also present their report card so that people could know how much works they have done in their respective wards,” he said.

In the MCD polls, scheduled in April, BJP which currently rules the three municipal corporations is pitted against AAP which won the 2015 Delhi Assembly election with a stupendous mandate and a resurgent Congress which expects to build on its good show in the civic body by-polls in May, 2016.