Come back internet, all is forgiven, life’s not the same without you

TRICITY RESIDENTS now know what it feels to have no internet and even those who complained that life’s been overtaken by mobile phones and social media, might have started missing the absence of 3G by now. The government decision to suspend mobile internet for 72 hours will end on Sunday evening. Over the last three days, the ping of a WhatsApp message alert has been the most missed sound. So, what do people do when they have to remain indoors and they don’t have to look at the phones anymore? Turns out, they still look at the phone, hoping for a miracle.

“I still sometimes check my phone and open WhatsApp only to realise that it is not working. But the mobile battery seems fine and longlasting now,” says Sanjay Chauhan, a Panchkula resident. “The only source of information or instant news is the television and the channels just keep repeating the same stuff.” Like him, many Tricity people turned to watching television over the days when Panchkula was burning. One of them tweeted “Thank God for Netflix.” It did not matter that no one had access to their Uber and Ola apps because there was nowhere to go on Friday. But, it started to hurt a bit on Day 2, especially for cabbies, and those who wanted to make the most of their enforced long weekend.

“Even though the situation improved on Saturday, but without mobile internet, we cannot resume our services,” said Mandeep Singh, a taxi driver based in Chandigarh. There were others whose lives were somewhat disrupted by the suspension. “We are talking of digital India but all the services have been hampered. It may have controlled the spread of fake news but it has made communication also difficult,” said Kushwant Singh, a research scholar at Panjab University. “Though the internet service is working at the hostel, we are unable to share any document or e-content with those who have been deprived of the facility,” he added.

Though the broadband services are working, the residents say the communication is still affected because of the internet ban. “I have WiFi at home. So, I can access the Internet but everyone does not have the facility and mostly are connected through their mobiles. Call option is available but since we are used to instant messaging, that part is missing and we cannot connect with everyone,” said Sandeep Kaur, a Mohali resident. President of Association of Resident doctors, Dr SombirSingh, said the internet ban has made it difficult to communicate and even the dongles are not working. “The situation and the Internet ban have wasted the whole weekend. Neither are we able to share anything nor are we able to respond to any e-communication.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App