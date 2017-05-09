Coloured linen in Telangana hospitals after Centre nudge

Health Minister C Lakshma Reddy at a hospital in Siddipet on Monday. Express Health Minister C Lakshma Reddy at a hospital in Siddipet on Monday. Express

The Telangana government on Monday introduced pink bed linen at hospitals in the state. The move follows the Union health ministry’s advice last year to government hospitals to use different coloured bed linen on different days to ensure they are changed daily to maintain hygiene and control infections.

Pink, which is also the colour of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, dark blue, light blue and white bed linen will be used in Telangana hospitals. Officials said that over 50,000 bed sheets and pillow covers — 25,000 of them pink — were sent to government hospitals. They added that they were replacing old white linen, some of which were worn out.

“Hospitals can also alternate between pink and white bed linen which are not totally worn out. Dark and light blue linen will be used in ICUs and other wards,’’ said Health Minister C Lakshma Reddy, who launched the bed linen scheme in Siddipet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now