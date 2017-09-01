Colonel’s wife to follow in his footsteps, set to be commissioned

Swati with her daughter. Express file Swati with her daughter. Express file

The widow of Col Santosh Mahadik, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and was posthumously awarded Shaurya Chakra, will be commissioned as an officer in the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) on September 9. Swati Mahadik, 38, had joined Chennai’s Officers Training Academy (OTA) in October 2016 around a year after her husband laid down his life in November 2015.

Army sources said Swati, who had joined a non-technical course for women cadets, has completed the grueling 11-month training and is looking forward to be commissioned. “The lady cadet had opted to join the AOC and her request has been acceded to and therefore she will be commissioned,” said an officer.

Sources said Swati competed with much younger cadets and excelled in physical and academic subjects given her high levels of motivation and determination. Swati was unavailable for comments as cadets at OTA have restricted means of communication due to strict training regimen.

An OTA officer said Swati went through rigours of the training with “a fierce determination”. He said it is not easy to make the transition from a civilian life to the military training. “Swati was a teacher when her husband was serving in the Army… the manner in which she… adjusted to the military regimen reflected the deep resolve she harboured to wear the uniform.’’ Swati taught at schools across the country, wherever her husband’s postings took her. She had earlier graduated from Pune’s Savitribai Phule University.

Mother of a 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, Swati availed the age concession for widows of military personnel, who die in the line of duty and cleared an exam to join the OTA.

