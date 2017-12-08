Colonel arrested in rape case of old aspiring model gets bail

The victim is a daughter of a Lieutenant colonel posted at the ARTRAC. The victim is a daughter of a Lieutenant colonel posted at the ARTRAC.

A Shimla court on Friday granted bail to ARTRAC colonel P S Grewal who was arrested by the police in connection with a rape case of a model. Grewal was accused of raping a 21-year old aspiring model at his house last month when she had gone to him for seeking help for her modelling career. The victim is a daughter of a Lieutenant colonel posted at the ARTRAC.

The session court ruling came after a lower court had extended extended his remand for another 14 days on police request. Grewal’s lawyers told the sessions court that prima facie there was no medical evidence to corroborate the police theory that his client sexually assaulted the complainant.

His lawyers also referd to the change in statements by the complainant infront of police and the magistrate. There is difference in her statement which she gave while lodging the FIR on November 21 and the one she recorded in the court under section 146 CrPC, said Grewal’s lawyer.

The 56-year old colonel was arrested on November 22 by Shimla (Sadar) police following FIR lodged by the victim accusing ‘uncle’ colonel of rape after she was invited to meet some people for facilitating her modelling career.

Both victim’s father and accused were also known to each other.

