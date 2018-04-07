Collegium recommends six names as High Court judges

Supreme Court stays ordinance on medical admissions to two Kerala colleges Supreme Court stays ordinance on medical admissions to two Kerala colleges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of five advocates and a judicial officer as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir and Gauhati High Courts.

The Collegium — comprising the three seniormost judges, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi — which met here on Friday cleared the names of advocates Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig and Sindhu Sharma for the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. It also approved the name of Rashid Ali Dar, a judicial officer, for the High Court.

The collegium of the High Court had recommended five names to the apex court. The apex court deferred considering one of these names. For the Gauhati High Court, it approved the names of advocates Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagia from a list of seven proposed by the High Court collegium. While it rejected two names, one conveyed to the High Court that he was withdrawing his consent for elevation. The apex court deferred the decision on elevating two others.

