Colleges remain closed for fourth day in Kashmir

A burqa clad Kashmiri school girl throws stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) A burqa clad Kashmiri school girl throws stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Classes in colleges across Kashmir remained suspended for the fourth day on Friday and authorities discontinued teaching work in higher secondary institutions for a day as a precautionary measure in the wake of students’ protest against alleged highhandedness of security forces. The teaching work in all colleges across the Kashmir Valley remained suspended for the fourth day on the trot following orders of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, officials said.

The administration had on Monday issued orders for the closure of Kashmir University, all colleges and higher secondary schools on Tuesday after students protested the alleged highhandedness of security forces against students of Degree College, Pulwama, last week.

The suspension of classes in the colleges was later extended by another day.

On Wednesday, Khan issued directions to suspend teaching work in all colleges of Kashmir division for two more days till Friday, even as classes had resumed in Kashmir University and higher secondary schools that day.

He issued a fresh order yesterday, directing suspension of teaching work in all higher secondary institutions of the division in the wake of fresh protests.

Students of many of these institutions across the Valley had held protests on Monday. While scores of students were injured in security forces’ action against students at Pulwama on the weekend, Monday’s clashes also left several injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now