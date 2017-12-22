College teacher in MP suspended for seeking bribe, ‘sexual favours’ from student

- Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 33.75 crore
- Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer continues to roar at the box office
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live streaming: When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, TV coverage, time in IST
An assistant professor of a government college was on Friday suspended for allegedly seeking bribe and sexual favours from a student to pass her in a subject in which she had failed, said a senior official. Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Additional Director K N Chaturvedi said that the assistant professor, who teaches at the government college at Sanver in the district, was suspended under the MP Civil Services (conduct) Rules.
According to the complainant, the professor sought Rs 10,000 to pass her in a second-year BCom course by re-evaluating her answer copies, Chaturvedi said. He also sent a WhatsApp message to her saying he wanted “more” from her, the official added. The college’s anti-sexual harassment committee too is probing the matter, he said. No police case has been registered so far.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App