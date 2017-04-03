College student stabbed to death in Hisar

A 22-year-old college student was on Monday stabbed to death by two persons in Rishi Nagar area here, police said.

“Deepak Soni, a BCom student of CRM Jat College in Hisar and resident of Kaimri in the district, was stabbed to death in Rishi Nagar area this morning. The incident took place when he was going to college. Two youth on a bike attacked him with knives,” a police official said.

He said the accused escaped from the spot leaving Soni for dead. Some shopkeepers rushed the injured youth to a private hospital. However, the doctors there referred him to a civil hospital.

Soni died on the way to the civil hospital, police said. According to police, an old enmity was the cause of the crime.

The assailants were visually captured on CCTV cameras installed in the street. The relatives of the deceased identified the accused on the basis of the video footage. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.

