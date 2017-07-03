College student arrested for ‘hacking’ WhatsApp accounts

The accused hacked accounts by managing to get hold of one-time-password (OTP) issued for account verification. (Representational Image) The accused hacked accounts by managing to get hold of one-time-password (OTP) issued for account verification. (Representational Image)

Nashik police have arrested a college student from Rajasthan for allegedly hacking 31 WhatsApp accounts and sending obscene messages through them. Diptesh Salecha (20), the accused, was arrested from Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan and brought to Nashik Sunday night, police commissioner Dr Ravindra Kumar Singhal said. The cyber crime wing of Nashik police had registered a case under section 66-C (identity theft) of Information Technology Act on June 28 against an unknown person after receiving several complaints of hacking of WhatsApp accounts from the city.

Most of the complainants were women.

The accused hacked accounts by managing to get hold of one-time-password (OTP) issued for account verification. He then sent obscene messages from the hacked account to other people on the victim’s contact list, police said.

A local court this evening remanded him in police custody till July 7.

