College girl stabbed to death by boyfriend for ‘refusing to marry’ him in Hisar

A college student was killed by her boyfriend when her boyfriend stabbed her several times at a fast food shop broad daylight for refusing to marry in Hisar town of Haryana on Tuesday. The seriously injured 19 year-old-girl, Pooja, was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead. The accused Naveen, 23, has been arrested.

SHO of Civil Lines Police Station in Hisar, Mandeep Sangwan told The Indian Express that the girl was a student of B.Com at local government college while the youth had already completed his graduation and was looking for some job. Father of both are employees in railway department. Naveen’s house is in front of Pooja’s house at the Railway Colony in the town.

“Naveen was insisting for marriage since long but Pooja was refusing for the same. Both belong to same caste. It’s believed that she might have finally refused for marriage today when they met at the cafe today,” said Sangwan adding that investigations are still on.

