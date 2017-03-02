Youth Training Workshop at PU: ‘Progress of a nation rests on shoulders of youngsters’

“The youth of the country can be polished and made to excel by way of various training programmes, which can imbibe in them the qualities required for their overall growth and development,” said Dean of the College Development Council of Panjab University (PU) Dr. Parvinder Singh on Wednesday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the five-day Youth Training Workshop, organised by Youth Services Directorate of Punjab Government and conducted by the Youth Welfare Department of PU.

“The progress of a nation rests on the shoulders of young people, who should be awakened and informed,” he added. “These workshops can go a long way in making them realize their potential and polish their skills to carve a niche for themselves and the society at large.”

Dean of Student Welfare Dr Emanual Nahar, on this occasion said, “There is immense capability in the students to move and excel in whichever direction they wish. It is only with these workshops that they can reflect upon these possibilities and work towards total transformation in their lives to come.”

Director of Youth Welfare Dr. Nirmal Jaura said that the department keeps on organising such workshops from time to time: “The youth festivals and training workshops organised from time to time, in which the students explore and exhibit their talent in the best possible way, enable them to excel in varied fields such as art, literature, culture and on the social and political fronts, apart from bringing a definite change in their overall personality at various levels.”

Deputy Director of Youth Services, Directorate of Punjab Government, Charanjit Singh and Kanwaljit Singh Sidhu, informed the students about various youth welfare schemes of the Punjab Government.

Shabad was presented in the very beginning by the students of Baba Kundan Singh College Muhar. Dr.Yograj Angreesh of the Punjabi Department presented his paper on the topic “Youth, Language, Culture and Politics” during the second session and Prof. Neeru Malik provided practical knowledge about yoga.

A talent hunt programme, for the students, was organised in the evening.

Charanjit Singh appreciated the efforts of the Youth Welfare Department of Panjab University in organising and systematically planning the Youth Training workshop, and hoped that it would be a wonderful experience for the trainees. Dr Nirmal Jaura said that the students would be introduced to various personalities during the coming days of the workshop so that it may prove to be a fruitful experience for them.