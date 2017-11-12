College bribe case: Three-judge bench of SC to hear Kamini Jaiswal petition tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo) The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by advocate Kamini Jaiswal relating to a matter of alleged judicial corruption involving a blacklisted Lucknow medical college, which had led to high drama and acrimonious exchanges in the apex court on Friday.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra sitting in a five-judge Constitution bench had on Friday asserted his authority as the “master of the (Court) roster” and said that “he (CJI) alone has the prerogative to constitute the Benches of the Court and allocate cases to the Benches so constituted”. The decision had the effect of annulling an order passed by a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer while hearing Jaiswal’s plea a day before (November 9) that the matter be heard by a Constitution bench comprising five most senior judges of the court.

The supplementary cause list of the court for November 13, which was uploaded on its website on Saturday, shows that the plea has been listed before a bench of Justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar at 3.30 pm.

The trio were also part of the five-judge Constitution bench that underlined the supremacy of the CJI as regards the affairs of the SC on Friday. The five judges were perusing a petition filed by NGO Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR).

Both petitions — Jaiswal’s and CJAR’s — raised similar pleas and sough an SIT probe into the arrest of former Orissa HC judge I M Quddusi. He was among six arrested on September 21 by the CBI which claimed they were involv-ed in deals to try and secure favourable orders from courts, including Supreme Court, for Lucknow-based Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences which had been placed on a government blacklist.

Stormy scenes unfolded in the Supreme Court during the hearing, with petitioner advocate Prashant Bhushan walking out midway alleging that he was not being allowed to speak. Bhushan demanded that the CJI recuse himself from the hearing saying the allegations in the case pointed to him. But CJI Misra termed his charge “nonsense”.

In a related development, the SC Registry has issued a circular stating that oral mentioning of matters which had not already been listed before any other bench will be permitted only before the court of the CJI when it meets in the morning.

Mentioning is the process where advocates bring matters that require urgent attention to the notice of the judge orally. About 20 minutes at the start of the proceedings every working day is allotted for mentioning. As per existing practice, urgent matters are mentioned in Court One, which is the CJI’s court, except on days when the CJI is busy hearing Constitution Bench matters or is not sitting. On such days, mentioning happens before the next seniormost judge who sits in Court Two.

Friday’s drama had its origins in the petitions by Jaiswal and CJAR being mentioned in Court Two, before the bench headed by Justice Chelameswar, and the bench listing them for hearing.

