Collector who externed MP ex-minister’s son shunted out

The Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday transferred the Harda district collector to Bhopal a day after he externed a former BJP minister’s son from five districts, citing 14 criminal cases against him.

On Tuesday, Harda collector Shrikant Bhanot externed former BJP minister Kamal Patel’s son Sudip from Harda, Khandwa, Dewas, Hoshangabad and Betul. He has now been posted as deputy secretary in the state capital.

Patel, a former revenue minister, had alleged that the externment was the administration’s response to his campaign

against illegal sand mining in the Narmada. “I am fighting against corruption and dared to take on the sand mafia. I and my son have been accused of involvement in several fabricated cases. But I will continue to fight,” the former minister said Tuesday.

