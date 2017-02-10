Collector in Madhya Pradesh asks people to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

In order to ‘promote a sense of devotion’ among youth towards their parents, a collector in Madhya Pradesh has asked people to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a day to worship parents. Chhindwara collector JK Jain has called on the youth in the district to celebrate February 14 as ‘Mata Pita Pujya Divas’. In a letter addressed to the people of Chhindwara, Jain claimed that the purpose is to instill a sense of reverence towards their parents.

Chhindwara collector JK Jain’s letter appealing people to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day. (Source: ANI) Chhindwara collector JK Jain’s letter appealing people to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day. (Source: ANI)

He also said that the event would be celebrated across educational and social institutions with great fervour, and has requested people to promote it across households, villages, communities and towns. “I have appealed specially to the youths to observe February 14 with their parents and stay away from the western culture,” the Collector said.

As per the order, “All educational and social institutions in the district are directed to observe this day (as ‘Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas’) and it is expected to be organised in a grand manner at home, family, village, city and colony level.”

