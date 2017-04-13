Collect opinion of Muslim women on triple talaq, will inform SC: Yogi to his ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the Supreme Court that the sanctity of Muslim personal laws cannot be altered, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the women welfare department to oversee an exercise of collecting opinion of Muslim women on the triple talaq practice so that these could be presented before the top court.

The government plans to complete the exercise within weeks because the case is to be heard by a Constitution Bench in May.

In its manifesto for the assembly polls, the BJP had promised to take up the triple talaq matter. After the party’s stunning win in the elections, BJP leaders claimed that Muslim women had backed the party because they were opposed to the practice.

On Tuesday evening, government departments, including those linked to women welfare, made presentations before Adityanath. Sources said the Chief Minister told them that his government will present to the court the views of Muslim women on the triple talaq.

Adityanath, sources said, directed that a mechanism be worked out soonest for the exercise. He asked women ministers to hold meetings with women’s outfits in this regard — there are five women in the state cabinet.

Women Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said women ministers will get together and meet department officials and NGOs to find out the quickest means of collecting “correct information” about women divorced under the triple talaq practice and seek the opinion of Muslim women.

Maintaining that it will not be a government exercise, Joshi said NGOs will be engaged to reach out to Muslim women. She said several women had met her with grievances related to triple talaq.

When his comments were sought on the move to collect opinion on triple talaq, AIMPLB executive member Zafaryab Jilani said more than 90 per cent Muslim women do not want changes in Muslim personal laws.

Jilani said if the state government wants to collect opinion of Muslim women on triple talaq, it should hold a referendum on the issue and the Board should be provided names and addresses of women so that it could verify if opinion had been sought from genuine people.

On March 27, the Board told the Supreme Court that talaq and polygamy are integral part of the religion of Sunni Muslims and the court could not alter the sanctity of personal laws. Executive members of the Board are to meet in Lucknow on April 15.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now