Collect one kg garbage, become eligible to win mobile phone

Taking one kilogram of waste to a garbage bin will now make residents eligible to win a mobile phone in this Uttarakhand district. The new initiative was announced by Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava to encourage people to become part of the Swachh Bharat cleanliness campaign.

The winners of the competition, in which participants will have to bring one kilogram of garbage from homes to the garbage bins, will be decided through a lucky draw. Anyone who brings one kilogram of waste to garbage bins will be given a coupon each, which will be collected every week and then the winners will be decided by drawing lots.

