Collapse of public education, health accentuated inequality, says Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Express photo) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Express photo)

Former Environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said public education and health system have collapsed further accentuating inequality in the country. Ramesh made the remarks while addressing a conference on ‘Reducing Inequalities in India by 2030: Challenges and Way Forward in Implementing sustainable development goals 10 (SDG)’ at TERI School of Advanced Studies. He termed caste as the “most significant” determinant of inequality in the country.

“Public education and health system on which a large number of poor depend, have collapsed further accentuating inequality in our country,” he said. The former minister said most countries in the world addressed inequality through asset redistribution but India lagged in this respect. The growth rate of the economy that is rapid, inclusive and sustainable is a major challenge before the country to fight inequality, he said.

“Fortunately India has started to realise this and is now moving towards rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth, and I am optimistic that with the sense of urgency and multiple benefits associated with these actions there is real potential for change to achieve the SDG 10 and develop a public policy on inequality,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App