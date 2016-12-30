Cold wave prevail in Rajasthan, Sikar coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius

People warm themselves around a small fire in the early hours of a cold winter morning in Beawar, Rajasthan on Friday. (PTI Photo) People warm themselves around a small fire in the early hours of a cold winter morning in Beawar, Rajasthan on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Sikar continued to remain the coldest place in Rajasthan recording a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Churu which registered a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius. Sriganganagar recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius while Dabok registered 8.8 degrees Celsius, according to Met department here.

Vanasthali, Jaipur, Bundi, Jaisalmer and Barmer registered a minimum of 9.6, 10.1, 11.4, 11.9 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

North western railway rescheduled two trains -Ajmer-Jammutawi and Jaipur-Allahabad express while 14 other trains including Jammutawai-Ajmer and Jaisalmer-Delhi express are running late due to dense fog in the region.