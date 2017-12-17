Cold wave grips north India, temperature drops to 8 degrees in Delhi

A view of a market covered with snow at Tangmarg in North Kashmirs Baramulla district.After fresh snowfall in Kashmir valley. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/file) A view of a market covered with snow at Tangmarg in North Kashmirs Baramulla district.After fresh snowfall in Kashmir valley. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/file)

A cold wave gripped multiple parts of North India as mercury levels dropped significantly across the region. Atleast 19 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and eight cancelled due to low visibility in the National Capital. With minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, Delhi was enveloped in a shallow fog on Sunday morning.

Regions along the Kedarnath shrine witnessed heavy snowfall. Earlier this week, the temperature dropped to minus five degrees Celsius in the region. Reconstruction work in the area was also stopped because of cold winds.

Uttarakhand: Cold waves and fog hit the state, pictures from Udham Singh Nagar’s Khatima. pic.twitter.com/GoWsClvtZt — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

While a few labourers are stationed at the region to clear the snow, around seventy of them along with a group of engineers have been shifted to Sonprayag, Linchauli and the adjoining areas. Keeping in view the plummeting weather conditions, people’s movement in the region has been restricted. Snowfall and heavy rains were also reported from regions in Himachal Pradesh. Most of adjoining areas of Shimla, like Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar, experienced snowfall, resulting in disruption of road traffic and electricity supply in many areas.

Delhi: Morning walkers and joggers go for walk amidst cold wave as mercury dips in the national capital, visuals from Rajpath and India Gate. pic.twitter.com/wtunWTkY5y — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

Skymet attributed the change in weather conditions to the chilly winds blowing across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and North Rajasthan. The minimum temperatures in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region remained below freezing point on Saturday. Srinagar was freezing at -4 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at 5km/hr.

The high-altitude areas of Jammu had experienced a heavy snowfall between December 11 and December 14, while the city was lashed by incessant rains. This had led to a marked drop in the mercury, the MeT department said. Churu district in Rajasthan remained the coldest place in the state with mercury levels recorded at 4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd