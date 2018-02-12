Cold wave grips ‘dry’ Himachal Pradesh, snow blankets Shimla and Manali

The snowfall snapped Shimla’s link with Kufri, blocking movement of vehicles. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) The snowfall snapped Shimla’s link with Kufri, blocking movement of vehicles. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

After witnessing unusual warm and sunny days, Shimla and its surrounding tourists destinations, including Rohtang Pass and Manali, received fresh snowfall on Monday morning as a cold wave gripped the region. The snowfall, however, snapped Shimla’s link with Kufri, blocking movement of vehicles. Life was thrown out of gear for office-goers and students as the heavy snowfall made it difficult to venture out.

Popular tourist hotspots like US Club and Rich mount received moderate snowfall, while the Met office reported that Jakhu Hill was covered by 3 to 4 cms of snow. The area was cut off as vehicular movement got restricted due to slippery conditions. The Met Office had warned that thunderstorm accompanied with hail would hit isolated places in Himachal from February 12. It had also predicted that several areas would receive heavy rain or snow.

Since Sunday, the sky remained overcast and it started pouring in the midnight with fog also engulfing the hills. A thunderstorm and icy cold winds resulted in considerable drop in the temperature. The higher reaches of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba received light snowfall in the afternoon.

Keylong in Lahul Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at minus six degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa in Kinnaur at minus two degrees. Manali was shivering at one degree. The rainfall has ended the prolonged dry spell that was making the apple growers and farmers in the lower areas of the state fret. There were also fears about shortage of drinking water in several areas.

