Cold wave continues unabated in Himachal Pradesh

Biting cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh and mercury hovered around freezing point at most places.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a low of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district and Manali recorded minimum temperatures of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and minus 1.0 degrees Celsius while Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Solan shivered at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, minus 0.1 degrees Celsius and 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Water pipes froze and burst at many places, thick ground frost occurred in mid and higher hills while fog engulfed towns along the river banks in the morning hours, disrupting vehicular traffic.

Shimla was warmest during the night with a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius above normal while Una recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dharamshala and Nahan 5.3 degrees Celsius and 6.1 degrees Celsius in Palampur.

The day temperatures rose marginally and Una was hottest with a high of 24.0 degrees Celsius, followed by 22.4 degrees Celsius in Solan, 21.0 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 20.6 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 17.7 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala, 17.4 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 16.8 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 14.0 degrees Celsius in Manali, 13.4 degrees Celsius in Kalpa and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Keylong.

The MeT office here has predicted dry weather in the state for the next six days while western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 17.

