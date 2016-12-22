Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana, Hisar coldest

Cold wave conditions today prevailed unabated in Punjab and Haryana even as foggy weather affected air, rail and road traffic in the region.

Hisar was the coldest place with a low of 4 degrees Celsius in the plains of Punjab and Haryana.

While Amritsar settled at a low of 5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, the minimum temperature at Narnaul was 7 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Patiala and Chandigarh had an identical low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, two notches each above normal followed by 9.1 degrees Celsius at Ambala, two notches above normal.

Early morning fog led to the disruption of rail and road traffic in the region with most of the airlines and trains running behind their schedule time, officials said.

The MeT forecast shallow fog with dry weather in the region during the next 48 hours.