Cold wave continues in Kashmir

Fishermen row their Shikaras, or traditional boats, on a cold and foggy day at the Dal Lake in Srinagar (Representational). (AP Photo)

Cold wave continued in Kashmir as the night temperature remained below freezing point, even as the mercury went up at most places in the Valley where the Meteorological department has forecast an end to the prevailing dry spell next week. Night temperatures across Kashmir Valley, except the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, increased last night, providing slight relief to the residents from the cold wave conditions, an official of the MET department here said. He said Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius -– up from the previous night’s minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in the city was about two degrees below normal for this time of the season and Srinagar was the coldest place in the Valley, the official said.

Pahalgam hill resort, in south Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

The night temperature at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius — down nearly two degrees from zero degrees Celsius yesterday.

The north Kashmir town of Kupwara recorded at low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, he said.

The official said the minimum temperature in Qazigund – the gateway town to Kashmir Valley – was minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree Celsius, which is an increase of over a degree from the previous night’s minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He said the mercury went down by nearly a degree in Leh, in Ladakh region of the state, from the previous night’s minus 10.7 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 11.5 degrees Celsius. The town was the coldest recorded place in the state, he said.

The nearby Kargil town registered a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius – nearly two degrees down from 8.4 degrees Celsius yesterday, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ considered the harshest period of winter, when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

However, so far, the weather has remained dry, resulting in increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

‘Chillai-Kalan’, which, began on December 21, ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

The region is witnessing the longest dry spell since almost the last four decades as there has been negligible amount of rainfall during the past five months.

However, the Meteorological Department has said the prevalent dry spell is expected to end next week as there is possibility of rainfall or snow from January 4 to 6.

There are chances of fairly widespread spells of rain or snow from January 4 to 6, the official said, adding that the higher reaches may receive moderate rains and snow, while there is possibility of light rainfall or snow in the plains as well.