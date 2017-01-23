Cold wave conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday even as minimum temperatures rose by few notches above normal in most parts of both states. (Source: AP) Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday even as minimum temperatures rose by few notches above normal in most parts of both states. (Source: AP)

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday even as minimum temperatures rose by few notches above normal in most parts of both states. Dense fog prevailing at several places also affected rail, road and air traffic in the two states. Amritsar was the coldest place with a low of 4 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

Watch what else is making news

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded minimum at 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the official said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded minimum at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while minimum of Hisar and Karnal were 7.9 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Narnaul braved cold weather at 9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Among other places in Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 9.4 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to five notches above normal.