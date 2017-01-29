Cold wave conditions persist in Himachal Pradesh, fresh snow in higher areas

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with high-altitude tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Rohtang Pass experiencing another spell of snowfall. (Source: PTI Photo) Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with high-altitude tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Rohtang Pass experiencing another spell of snowfall. (Source: PTI Photo)

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with high-altitude tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Rohtang Pass experiencing another spell of snowfall. Keylong in tribal Lahaul Valley recorded 7cm of fresh snow while Rohtang Pass, Koksar and Mari received 15cm, 12cm and 10cm of precipitation.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The weather remained dry in the rest of the state and maximum temperatures rose by a few notches. The sky remained overcast and chilly winds swept the region depriving the people of warmth of the sun.

Una and Solan recorded maximum day temperatures at 20.6 and 20.4 degrees Celsius, while Sundernagar and Nahan recorded a high of 17.5, followed by Shimla 17.4, Bhuntar 14.8, Dharamsala 12.4 and Kalpa 3.0 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures also rose marginally and Keylong, Manali and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.6, minus 3.6 degree and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Sundernagar recorded minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan 6.0, Nahan 6.6, Bhuntar 6.8, Palampur and Dharamsala 7.5 and Una 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office has predicted rain, thundershowers or snow in the region tomorrow and dry weather over the next four days but more snow or rains are likely from February 4 as another fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from February 2 and adjoining plains from February 3.