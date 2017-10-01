Cold storages licenses to be given to farmers: ML Khattar

Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today that his government was planning to like cold stores and warehouses with farming and their licenses will be issued to farmers. He also said that his government planned to develop 99 ‘mandis’ in Haryana. This would lead to increasing the income of farmers and strengthen their economic condition, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at an event in Karnal, according to an official release.

Khattar said the state government was a true well wisher of traders and farmers. “To deal with the problems being faced by traders and farmers, the state government will spend Rs 216 crore to develop 99 mandis in the state,” he said. He said the ‘mandi’ in Karnal has been developed on 35 acres of land at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

The chief minister said that horticulture was being promoted in the state to double the income of farmers. In recent years, the area under horticulture had increased by five per cent, but in about three years of the present government’s tenure, the area has increased to 7.58 per cent. The state government has established horticulture clusters in 340 villages. The chief minister also inaugurated a Kala Samagam Pratiyogita organised by Municipal Corporation, Karnal under the flyover located at ITI Chowk.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App