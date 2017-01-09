Cold conditions prevail in North India; fog disrupts rail, road, air traffic

Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with the minimum temperature hovering around normal even as fog disrupted rail, road and air traffic in both the states. (Source: AP) Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with the minimum temperature hovering around normal even as fog disrupted rail, road and air traffic in both the states. (Source: AP)

Cold conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with the minimum temperature hovering around normal even as fog disrupted rail, road and air traffic in both the states. Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest place in the region as it recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, MeT department official said on Monday.

Chandigarh, which is the common capital of both Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Ambala recorded a minimum of 5.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal while Hisar braved cold weather at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Karnal’s minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while Narnaul recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

In Punjab, the minimum temperature in Ludhiana, the industrial hub of Punjab, settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius and Patiala recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Foggy conditions affected rail, road and air traffic in both states because of poor visibility, officials said.

Dense fog was on Monday witnessed in Karnal, Hisar, Ambala, Patiala and Ludhiana.