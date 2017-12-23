Cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 2.4

The minimum of the UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was 8.6 degree Celsius, three notches above normal. (Source: REUTERS) The minimum of the UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was 8.6 degree Celsius, three notches above normal. (Source: REUTERS)

Cold conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana even as minimum temperatures hovered few notches above normal in most parts of the two states. Fog and mist prevailed in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, official said.

Adampur in Punjab’s Jalandhar district was the coldest place as it shivered at 2.4 degree Celsius, an official of the MeT department said at Chandigarh.

Among other places in Punjab, minimum temperatures in Bathinda, Halwara, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Pathankot were 4.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4, 6.5, 5 and 6.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar braved cold weather at 5.1 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala saw minimum settling at 8.7 and 9.2 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal, official said.

The minimum of the UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, was 8.6 degree Celsius, three notches above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar experienced cold weather at 9.3 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal levels.

Karnal, Rohtak and Narnaul shivered at 8, 8 and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

