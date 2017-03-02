Cold condition abates in Punjab, Haryana

Cold conditions abated in Punjab and Haryana today with the mercury jumping upto five notches above normal at Amritsar in the region. The minimum temperatures in most parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered between one to five degrees Celsius above normal, said the MeT office here. In the plains, Ludhiana was the coldest with a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius.

While Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, Patiala recorded a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The minimum temperature at Hisar was 12.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Karnal recorded a low of 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and Ambala registered a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The MeT office forecast a dry weather in the region during the next 48 hours.