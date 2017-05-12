Colaba woman found murdered at home

A 28-year-old woman was found murdered in her home at Colaba’s fishermen colony Wednesday.

Colaba resident Mahendra Tandel found his wife Shweta lying in a pool of blood when he returned home on Wednesday afternoon, officers said.

The police believe that an unidentified person went into their house between 8.45 am and 12.30 pm on Wednesday, slit Shweta’s throat and fled. “There is no (sign of) sexual assault or theft in the house. The only injury on the body is the cut on the neck,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I.

According to the police, Mahendra and Shweta had been married for the past year-and-a-half and lived in Sudner Nagari in the fishermen’s colony with a cousin and a friend.

“We are investigating whether there was any dispute among those living there,” Sharma said adding that the motive for the murder was yet to be established.

