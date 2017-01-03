Tamil Nadu: Man held for the murder of ‘live-in partner’

A 22-year-old man from Assam has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman, his live-in partner, to death at Sulur on the city outskirts, police said on Tuesday. The woman’s body was found hanging from a fan in a mill quarters yesterday, with her dupatta around her neck. Police suspected her partner, Abdul Jabbar alias Nazar, behind the act, police said. A special police team managed to arrest Abdul, while he was trying to flee to his native place by train late last night, police said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Preliminary inquiry revealed that both, claiming to be married, joined the spinning mill and were staying in the employees’ quarters on its premises. The neighbours, who heard the couple quarrelling on Sunday night, found the woman’s body hanging from the fan in the morning, with Abdul missing.

Investigation revealed that the woman was already married with two children and had developed illicit relationship with Abdul. As the woman continued the relationship, her husband left her.