Coimbatore hospital inks pact for performing liver transplants

Sri Ramakrishna hospital here signed an MoU on Wednesday with Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, for performing liver transplants at the hospital and also training specialists. The scope of the MoU involves performance and post-operative care after transplantation in the hospital, training of various specialists in liver transplantation and allied fields and gradual transfer of techniques and technology to the hospital.

The specialties include liver surgery, liver anaesthesia, liver intensive care, transplant hepatology, pediatric hepatology, transplant infectious diseases and provision of blood banking services for this highly demanding team work, a press release from the hospital said. Nurses in operation theatre, ICU and wards from the hospital would be trained by Gleneagles under the MOU, it said.

Hospital managing trustee R Vijayakuar and Prof Mohamed Rela, director, HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation, Gleneagles Global Health City, signed the MoU.

