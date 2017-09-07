Coimbatore bus stand roof collapse: 9 dead, 20 more trapped under the debris

Roof of a bus stand in Coimbatore’s Somanur collapsed (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Roof of a bus stand in Coimbatore’s Somanur collapsed (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

At least nine people have died after the roof of a bus shelter collapsed in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported. The roof crashed to the ground in Somanur town in the district. More than a dozen people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Rescue operation is still going on as police along with the help of locals continues to pull people out. It is being speculated that the the collapse was caused due to rains, however, there is no official confirmation of the cause.

DMK leader MK Stalin offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives after the roof at Somanur bus stand collapsed. He further went on to take a dig at the Tamil Nadu government for its inefficiency saying, “When it comes to Tamil Nadu, not just the roof, but the government’s foundation is also rotten. This situation will change very soon.”

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd