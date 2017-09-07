Coimbatore bus stand roof collapse: 9 dead, 20 more trapped under the debris

- Baadshaho box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz starrer earns Rs 60.54 cr
At least nine people have died after the roof of a bus shelter collapsed in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported. The roof crashed to the ground in Somanur town in the district. More than a dozen people are believed to be trapped under the debris.
Rescue operation is still going on as police along with the help of locals continues to pull people out. It is being speculated that the the collapse was caused due to rains, however, there is no official confirmation of the cause.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited
