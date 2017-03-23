Coimbatore: 3 accused in atheist murder case sent to police custody

A court in Coimbatore on Thursday granted police the custody of three persons arrested in connection with the murder of a Dravida Viduthalai Kazhakam worker, Farooq, till Friday. The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Court sent Asrath, Shamsuddin and Saddam Hussain to police custody till 5 pm Friday.

While Shamsuddin and Saddam Hussain had surrendered before the court on March 20, Asrath had turned in on March 17. The trio was sent to judicial custody for 15 days and lodged in the Central jail in Coimbatore.

The police on Wednesday had filed a petition in the Judicial Magistrate Court seeking their custody for three days for interrogation, which was opposed by the counsel of the accused. Farooq, an atheist, was found murdered on the night of March 16, with deep cuts on neck and abdomen. He was allegedly murdered for his anti-religious, anti-God posts on social media over the last few months.

