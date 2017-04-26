Coastal Road: 11 companies submit qualifications

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received responses from 11 companies, which have evinced interest in bidding for the Rs 15,000-crore Coastal Road project. After assessing the qualifications, the BMC will now ask the eligible companies to submit their proposals, which will include the estimates.

The companies include some prominent names like Larsen and Toubro, Hindustan Construction Company and Reliance as well as international companies like Chiana Gezhouba Group, S.K. Engineering and Construction, among others. Having received the green signal from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the BMC hopes to finalise the bidder by October this year and start work on the ground before the end of this year.

In order to get around the long-standing delays in acquiring environmental clearances for the project, the BMC revised the plan by dividing it into two parts – the North and South phase. The South part is divided into three sections, which includes a tunnel and two bridges. While two of the sections have received responses from six bidders in joint venture, one of them has received five responses.

