Coastal guards to be paid in full next month, says Maharashtra govt

Admitting a delay in disbursing the salaries of security guards deployed in Mumbai and other coastal districts in Konkan region, the Maharashtra government said it would make six months’ payment of the 296 guards next month.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Council on Thursday during Question Hour by NCP legislator Narendra Patil, who said the security guards’ salaries had not been paid for the last six months and sought the government action on it. “A total of 273 security guards and 23 supervisors have been appointed for the coastal security of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region. Their salaries will be paid in the next month immediately after getting the budgetary allocation,” said Mahadev Jankar, Minister for Fisheries Development.

The government further said the security guards were appointed after the 26/11 terror attack. “Of the total 525 landing points, 91 points have been declared as extremely sensitive. Apart from the fisheries department, the security guards of Navy, Coast Guard and police have been appointed to man the coastal region,” said Arjun Khotkar, Minister of State for Fisheries Development.

Khotkar further said the security guards keep the records of people going into the sea in the boats and returning from sea.

