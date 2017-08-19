Coast Guard Commander reviews operational preparedness of eastern region

Coast Guard IG Rajan Bargotra (PTI/File Photo) Coast Guard IG Rajan Bargotra (PTI/File Photo)

Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Region, Rajan Bargotra on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the the region at the District and Station Commanders Works conference in Chennai on Saturday. Bargotra reviewed the operational preparedness with emphasis on coastal security, pollution response and infrastructure development, an official release said.

He sensitised the District Commanders on the present security scenario in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and stressed the importance of working in tandom with all the stake holders. The role of fishermen fraternity towards coastal security was also highlighted on the occasion. Coast Guard District and Station Commanders from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and senior officers from various Coast Guard units participated, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App