Tamil Nadu: Coast Guard rescues seven persons stranded on fishing boat

The ship has been towed back to Thoothukudi, the nearest port. (Representational) The ship has been towed back to Thoothukudi, the nearest port. (Representational)

Indian Coast Guard ship Abhiraj has rescued seven persons on board a fishing boat that went adrift after engine failure off the Tamil Nadu coast, the maritime agency said.

The distress boat was supposed to return back to the harbour on November 5 after completing a fishing venture, but had the engine failure. “The Department of Fisheries, Thoothukudi, informed the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai about the distress fishing boat. Subsequently, the message was conveyed to ICGS Abhiraj, who was already at sea, to conduct a search-and-rescue operation,” the Coast Guard said on Monday.

The ship has been towed back to Thoothukudi, the nearest port.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App