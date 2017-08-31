Coast Guard rescues 40 fishermen and 8 boats from Gujarat coast; rescue mission still on

Responding to distress calls from fishermen in morning, four ICG ships and ALH helicopters were assigned the task of locating and rescuing boats and fishermen. Responding to distress calls from fishermen in morning, four ICG ships and ALH helicopters were assigned the task of locating and rescuing boats and fishermen.

The Indian Coast Guard ships and helicopters rescued at least 40 fishermen and eight of their boats after they were caught amid turbulent seas and inclement weather off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

Responding to distress calls from fishermen in morning, four ICG ships and ALH helicopters were assigned the task of locating and rescuing boats and fishermen. The inclement prevailing weather and turbulent sea state has lead to several fishing boats going aground and capsizing necessitating immediate rescue, official sources said.

The inclement prevailing weather and turbulent sea state has lead to several fishing boats going aground and capsizing necessitating immediate rescue, official sources said. The inclement prevailing weather and turbulent sea state has lead to several fishing boats going aground and capsizing necessitating immediate rescue, official sources said.

So far eight fishing boats and around 40 fishermen have been rescued and brought to safety. The search and rescue mission still going on in search of fishermen reported missing,o officials added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App