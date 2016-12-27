Coast Guard rescue 6 fishermen from mid-sea off Paradip coast

The Coast Guard rescued six crew members of a fishing boat that had developed technical snag at sea about 80 nautical miles south of Paradip in Odisha, officials said Tuesday. The Coast Guard, Paradip was informed by the president of Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association about the boat ‘Om Mangala Maa’ with six crew had become disabled in the sea while fishing.

“An extensive search and rescue operation was launched by the Indian Coast Guard on December 25. ICG Vajra on patrol was directed to undertake search along the coast and Coast Guard Dornier was launched for a sea-air coordinated search operation,” they said.

The boat was located 25 nm of the coast off Puri on December 26. All six crew on board have been reported safe and provided with initial first aid, they said.

It was informed by the crew that the engine of the boat had developed snag due to faulty fuel injector pump. Since the repair of the boat was not feasible at sea, the boat was towed by the coast guard ship to Paradip yesterday. The boat along with its crew were handed over to the owner at Paradip today.