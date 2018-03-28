Coast Guard pilot hurt in chopper emergency landing in Raigad dies

Coast Guard Chetak helicopter made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud. (File photo) Coast Guard Chetak helicopter made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud. (File photo)

A woman co-pilot of the Coast Guard Chetak helicopter succumbed to injuries on Tuesday at the naval hospital, INHS Asvini, in Mumbai. Assistant Commandant Penny Chaudhary had suffered a head injury during an emergency landing in Raigad on March 10 following a technical glitch in the helicopter.

The Indian Coast Guard Helicopter CG 803, which took off from Mumbai for routine surveillance sortie with four crew members, had made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud. According to the preliminary report, the crew had experienced technical difficulties 25 minutes after taking off.

Chaudhary, a native of Karnal in Haryana, had joined India Coast Guard in December 2013. She held a record of 555 hours of flying. The Indian Coast Guard described her as a soft-spoken officer who was held in high regards amongst her colleagues for her professionalism and social conduct.

Remembering the officer for her presence of mind and professional handling of the incident which facilitated the safe landing of the helicopter and ensured the safety of the crew members, the Indian Coast Guard said, “The young officer will be deeply remembered by the Coast Guard fraternity for her commendable devotion to duty and selfless service towards the nation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd