Coast Guard increases vigil along Bengal, Odisha coasts

The vigil along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts has been increased by the Indian Coast Guard following intelligence inputs of possible sea-borne attacks by terrorists during the upcoming festive season, an ICG official said here today.

K S Sheoran, inspector general, Coast Guard North East region, has also directed all district commanders to remain alert and respond to any situation that may arise due to the ongoing standoff between India and China at Doklam, ICG spokesperson deputy commandant Avinandan Mitra said in a statement.

“On receipt of intelligence inputs of possible sea-borne strikes by terrorists during the upcoming festive season of Durga Puja and Diwali, the Indian Coast Guard has increased vigil along West Bengal and Odisha coasts,” he said.

The Coast Guard Commander reviewed the operational readiness of assets of the Northeast and asked the district commanders of Odisha and West Bengal to remain alert and respond to Coast Guard charter of duties swiftly and proactively.

Addressing a two-day operations conference of the region that commenced here today, Sheoran also emphasised on strengthening coastal security network towards ensuring safety and security of the coastal states.

Commanders of the Coast Guard district headquarters at Haldia and Paradip and commanding officers of Coast Guard stations and air squadrons are attending the conference. Performance of the Coast Guard North East region was also assessed during the conference.

More than 383 lives were saved at sea from stranded fishing boats in the last one year, the statement said.

