Coast Guard hovercraft helps rescue 13 fishermen off Guarat coast

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:August 26, 2017 6:18 pm
A Coast Guard Hovercraft helped rescue about 13 fishermen who were stranded in shallow waters of the Arabian Sea after their boats collided off the coast near Okha, Gujarat, official sources said Saturday. An Indian fishing boat, “Vaman Dev” developed mechanical failure mid-sea and had sought towing assistance from another boat Tulsi-I. While towing, Tulsi also lost propulsion after fishing nets got entangled in her propellers. Both the boats thereafter collided and got grounded off Smaiyani island at 3 am on August 25.

A Hovercraft was diverted to render assistance to the crew of the boats stranded in shallow waters. With assistance of local port authorities and fishermen, the stranded crew and the debris were shifted when the tide receded, officials added.

