Coast Guard chopper makes emergency landing, four injured

The Coast Guard chopper that made emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach in Murud on Saturday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) The Coast Guard chopper that made emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach in Murud on Saturday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Four crew members on-board of an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Chetak helicopter sustained minor injuries as the chopper made an emergency landing at Murud in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on Saturday. They are being provided medical treatment.

According to the ICG, helicopter CG 803 that took off from Mumbai for routine surveillance sortie with four crew members made an emergency landing near Nandgaon Beach, Murud. “Preliminary report intimates that the crew experienced technical difficulties within 25 minutes of its taking off. The crew managed to land the helicopter avoiding populated places and sea. Crew has sustained minor injuries. The crew has been evacuated by Navy and Airforce,” a press release of the ICG read.

The ICG brief added, “A special mention about the crew, Pilot, Dy Comdt Balwinder not only managed to save the Helicopter from total damage, He avoided landing at crowded places and the sea.” All four are alive because of his skill, it read. The crew on board the aircraft have been identified as — Deputy Commandant Balwinder Singh, Assistant Comdt Penny Choudhary and Naviks — Sandeep and Baljeet.

