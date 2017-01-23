Coal scam: SC asks CBI to probe its former director Ranjit Sinha

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday directed the CBI to investigate its former director Ranjit Sinha for allegedly influencing probe in the coal block allocation scam cases. A bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur asked new CBI director Alok Verma to constitute a special investigation team to probe Sinha, who was put in the dock over a logbook that showed his meetings with several accused in the coal block cases.

The court said that it trusted CBI for conducting an impartial and fair investigation and that there was no need to set up a probe team outside CBI in view of the change in guard. Verma was appointed the new CBI director on January 19. The bench also highlighted that a prima facie case for investigation against Sinha for abuse of his authority was made out following a preliminary inquiry by former CBI special director M L Sharma.

It asked the CBI to take Central Vigilance Commission in confidence during the probe and also seek assistance of special prosecutor R S Cheema, who leads the prosecution in coal block cases. The court had taken cognisance of a diary reportedly maintained at Sinha’s official residence in New Delhi, which showed he met several accused while the CBI was investigating role of many of them. The bench had asked Sinha to keep off the investigation too after a prima facie case of influencing the probe was made out against Sinha.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd