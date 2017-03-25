Coal scam: Jindal Steel advisor, Essar exec among 5 named in coal case

A special CBI court in New Delhi took cognizance Friday of a fresh chargesheet in which the agency named five more persons in the coal scam case involving industrialist Naveen Jindal. Issuing summons to those mentioned in the chargesheet, special CBI judge Bharat Parashar asked all of them to appear before the court on April 10. In its chargesheet filed Friday, the CBI named Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s adviser Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra’s vice-president Siddharth Madra, Nihar Stocks Ltd director B S N Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International’s chief financial officer Rajeev Aggarwal, and Mumbai’s Essar Power Limited executive vice-chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo.

Former Minister of State (Coal) Dasari Narayan Rao and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda are also accused in the case. Naveen Jindal, along with several top officials of the Jindal Group and former Coal secretary H C Gupta are currently on bail in the case, and are required to take permission of the court in case they want to travel abroad. In 2008, when the coal block was allotted to the Jindal Group, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in charge of the Coal Ministry. In 2015, the court rejected an application by Dasari Narayan Rao to summon Manmohan Singh in the case.

The CBI has alleged that Koda favoured Jindal group firms — Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd (GSIPL) — in allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. It has been alleged that Jindal group misrepresented facts about its companies and several people in government colluded with the company to allot the coal block to the group. The Jindal group companies have maintained that the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block was never mined and, therefore, there could have been be no loss to the exchequer in terms of revenue lost, that the allotment was cancelled in 2014 by the Supreme Court when it quashed allotment of 214 coal blocks made between 1993 and 2010.

