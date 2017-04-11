Coal scam: Interim bail to 5 new accused

A SPECIAL CBI court on Monday granted bail until May 4 to five accused named by the CBI in its supplementary chargesheet in a coal scam case against industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal and others. In a fresh chargesheet filed on March 24, the CBI had named Jindal Steel and Power Ltd adviser Anand Goel, Gurgaon-based Green Infra’s vice-president Siddharth Madra, Nihar Stocks Ltd director B S N Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International’s chief financial officer Rajeev Aggarwal, and Mumbai’s Essar Power Limited executive vice-chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo.

Opposing bail to Sushil Maroo and Anand Goel, the CBI contended that the two were involved with tampering and destroying evidence and had also tried to force their subordinates in the company to give wrong evidence to the agency. Maroo worked with Jindal Group when the probe began.

The CBI lawyer told the court that Goel and Maroo had tried to influence Suresh Singhal, who worked as an accountant with Jindal Group, to provide wrong testimony.

