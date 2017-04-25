Coal scam: CBI files FIR against former director Ranjit Sinha

Ranjit Sinha. Ranjit Sinha.

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha in a coal blocks allocation case. Sinha is accused of influencing probe into the coal block scam during his tenure as head of the agency.

Sinha was booked by the CBI nearly three months after the Supreme Court ordered constituting of SIT to probe the 1974 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. A three-member SC bench, had in January said that it was “prima facie satisfied and convinced” that Sinha had abused his position and authority as CBI director.

The Supreme Court later also dismissed the plea of Sinha seeking recall of its earlier order. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said there were no reasons to recall the order of January 23 this year in which the apex court had observed that a prima facie case was “definitely” made out for probing allegations of abuse of authority by Sinha when he was the CBI Director.

“We do not find any reasons to recall our order. The application is dismissed,” the bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri, said.

The apex court had on January 23 ordered constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations of “abuse of authority” prima facie committed by Sinha to scuttle the probe in coal block allocation cases.

Sinha, who served as the director of the CBI from 2012 to 2014 was accused of meeting some of the accused in the coal scam that included senior politicians and businessmen. It is said that all the meetings took place place at Sinha’s official residence.

