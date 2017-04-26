Coal scam: CBI files FIR against ex-boss Ranjit Sinha for ‘influencing probe’

Ranjit Sinha. Ranjit Sinha.

The CBI has registered an FIR against its former chief Ranjit Sinha on the suspicion of influencing the investigation in the coal scam. The FIR was lodged on the direction of the Supreme Court.

The agency has booked Sinha under Section 13 (2) read with Section 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for “abuse of official position”.

In January, the Supreme Court had directed the agency to constitute an SIT to look into allegations that Sinha had met several of the coal scam accused in his house.

The court had tasked former special director of the CBI, M L Sharma, with the job of looking into the visitors’ diary at Sinha’s official residence.

On the basis of Sharma’s report, the court directed the CBI to investigate Sinha, who was the CBI director between 2012 and 2014.

According to the CBI FIR, during investigations certain allegations about the “inappropriate conduct” of Sinha were made. “The Honourable Supreme Court… had held that it was completely inappropriate for Mr Ranjit Sinha to have met persons accused in the coal block allocations case without the investigating officer being present or without the investigating team being present, and hence it is necessary to look into the question whether any one or more such meetings of Mr Sinha with accused persons… had any impact on the investigation,” the FIR said.

The Sharma-led panel has found a correlation between visits to Sinha’s residence by some of the accused to the closure or dilution of certain cases.

The CBI had given the panel files of 13 regular cases in which decisions were taken during Sinha’s tenure. While closure reports were filed in eight, prosecution was started by the agency in five. The panel found at least three cases in which there was prima facie evidence of influence. These included cases against Jas Infrastructure Capital Pvt Ltd, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd and AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd.

The panel concluded that the cases against the first two companies were closed when Sinha was CBI director and the charges against the third were diluted. Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and his son Devendra Darda have been named as accused in them. Former Minister of State for Coal Santosh Bagrodia has also been named as an accused in the case against AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd.

